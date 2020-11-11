Daily cases in Coimbatore below 200-mark for third day

Coimbatore district’s daily caseload of COVID-19 remained below the 200-mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

The district had 1,038 patients under institutional care as on Wednesday, including the 189 persons who tested positive for the disease on the day.

The Health Department said that 168 persons from the district got discharged from treatment centres.

The district's death toll increased to 582 with the addition of five more deaths due to the disease as per the media bulletin issued by the department.

Tiruppur district reported 94 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 13,983.

The district did not report any deaths. Of the 13,983 cases, 982 were active. The total number of deaths stood at 199. As many as 102 patients from the district were discharged from various hospitals.

Erode district reported 96 new cases taking the tally to 11,365. While 108 persons were discharged, 783 continue to be under treatment.

Salem reported 87 new cases taking the tally to 28,484. While 106 persons were discharged, 1,017 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 428.

Krishnagiri reported a total of 55 new cases, with 31 persons discharged after treatment. This has taken the total number of infections to 6,949 and the current active cases to 335.

In Namakkal, 50 cases were reported taking the tally to 9,701. As many as 49 persons were discharged, while 453 continue to be under treatment.

Dharmapuri recorded a total of 11 new infections and 18 persons discharged after treatment. This has taken the total number of infections to 5,810 and current number of persons under treatment to 200.

In the Nilgiris, 13 persons tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 7,013. The death toll in the district stands at 40, while the district administration said that 246 persons are undergoing treatment.