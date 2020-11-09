Daily cases drop below 200-mark in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district continued to witness a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases as the daily caseload fell below the 200-mark on Monday with the reporting of 189 cases.

No deaths were reported from the district, according to the media bulletin. The total number of cases stood at 45,287, of which 43,711 recovered and 1,000 were active cases. As many as 179 patients from the district were discharged on Monday.

Tiruppur district reported 112 cases, taking the tally to 13,794. A 55-year-old man died of the disease, the bulletin said.

In the Nilgiris, 36 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases in the Nilgiris stood at 6,975, with 287 persons undergoing treatment. The toll in the district so far was 40.

Salem district reported 105 cases of which 86 were indigenous and 19 patients returned from Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Erode and Krishnagiri. The district reported the death of a 60-year-old man.

In Namakkal, 27 persons tested positive of whom five returned from Erode, Salem and Coimbatore and one from Andhra Pradesh.

Erode district reported 98 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,177. While 96 persons were discharged, 794 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri reported 20 indigenous cases and Dharmapuri 19.

Out of 13,794 cases, 1,047 were active cases. A total of 125 patients from the district were discharged upon recovery from COVID-19 on Monday.