Daily caseload touches all-time high with 889 new cases

The daily COVID-19 caseload touched an all-time high on Friday with the reporting of 889 new cases, which took the overall tally to 71,161.

The Health Department did not report any deaths and the toll remained at 710. According to the district administration, the Corporation limits continued to account for the maximum number of cases in the district with 58.51%, followed by Thudiyalur (9.02%) and Sulur (6.47%) blocks. There were 5,830 active cases in the district as of Friday.

A total of 64,621 patients recovered in the Coimbatore district so far, of which 419 patients were discharged on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 295 cases, taking the overall tally to 23,478.

No deaths were reported and the district’s toll stood at 234.

A total of 2,170 active cases were in the district. So far, 21,074 patients recovered in Tiruppur district including the 303 persons who were discharged on Friday.

In the Nilgiris, 54 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 9,439. The toll stood at 51, and 400 persons were under treatment.