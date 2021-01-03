Daily caseload sees further dip in Coimbatore district

03 January 2021 23:56 IST

The daily caseload of COVID-19 cases saw further dip in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The district reported 69 new positive cases of the disease, registering a decline from the 78 reported on Saturday.

The Health Department said that an 87-year-old person from the district died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, 94 persons from the district returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

Tiruppur district, too, registered a drop in the number of patients.

The district had 26 new cases on Sunday as against 42 reported on Saturday.

As many as 35 persons from Tiruppur district recovered from the disease and got discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, eight persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 7,976. The number of deaths stood at 46 on Sunday while 110 persons are undergoing treatment.

As many as 46 positive cases were reported in Salem. Of these, 31 were indigenous and 15 persons have returned from other districts. like Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Erode.

As per the bulletin, a 56-year-old man died at Government Medical College Hospital in Dharmapuri.

Erode district reported 39 new cases, taking the tally to 13,795. While 29 persons were discharged, 309 continue to be under treatment.

In Namakkal, 16 cases were reported.

In Krishnagiri, eight indigenous cases were reported, and eight indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri.