Daily caseload sees dip in Coimbatore district

09 January 2021 23:48 IST

The daily caseload of COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district saw a dip on Saturday.

The district reported 69 new cases of the disease as against 79 it had on Friday.

As many as 712 persons from the district were under institutional care. The Health Department said that 90 persons got discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19 in the district on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 27 fresh cases taking the tally to 17,355.

No deaths were reported. As many as 16,871 patients recovered and 264 were active cases. The district reported 220 deaths overall.

On Saturday, 37 patients were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, two persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,033. A total of 47 deaths were reported till Saturday while 90 persons are undergoing treatment.

As many as 52 positive cases were reported in Salem.

According to health officials, 41 cases were indigenous, including 12 in Corporation limits. Ten patients have returned from other districts like Coimbatore, Namakkal and Erode.

In Namakkal, 19 positive cases were reported. Two patients have returned from Salem and Erode.

Erode district reported 20 new cases, taking the tally to 13,943. While 42 persons were discharged, 236 continue to be under treatment.