Daily caseload remains below 500 in Coimbatore district

For a week in a row, the daily load of COVID-19 positive cases in Coimbatore district remained below 500 till Thursday.

Officials with the Health Department said the caseload was 550 on October 1, after which the number of daily cases remained below the 500 mark. The Department attributes this as a sign of slow decline in the number of new infections.

On Thursday, Coimbatore reported 448 new cases and three deaths. The district saw the discharge of 626 persons from different treatment centres.

Tiruppur district reported 173 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 9,499 cases. Two persons aged 62 and 70 died. On Thursday, 158 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district.

In Salem district, 362 persons tested positive, including 226 in Salem Corporation limits. Two patients returned from Chengalpet and Madurai. Three patients aged 80, 45 and 62 died of the disease.

In Namakkal, 147 cases were reported. According to officials, 13 patients returned from Salem, Karur, Erode, Coimbatore and Tiruppur, and two from Odisha and Maharashtra.

In Erode, 132 cases were reported and 118 patients were discharged. The Head Post office on Gandhiji Road has been closed for fumigation till October 10 as two staff tested positive.

In the Nilgiris, 92 persons tested positive, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5,032, with 813 people undergoing treatment. The toll in the district so far stood at 29.

Krishnagiri recorded 70 cases, and Dharmapuri 74.