Daily caseload increases to 70 in Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE

16 March 2021 00:15 IST

Coimbatore district on Monday saw an increase in the daily caseload of COVID-19. The district reported 70 new cases of the disease against the 58 cases it had on Sunday. The daily caseload touched the 70-mark after a gap of several weeks.

The district also had an increased number of active cases which stood at 421.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 49 persons from Coimbatore district recovered from the disease and got discharged from different hospitals.

The Health Department said that a 63-year-old woman from the district who was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on February 28 died of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 29 new cases, which took the overall tally to 18,683.

No deaths were reported and the toll remained at 224.

As many as 18,260 patients have recovered and 199 were active cases.

On Monday, 16 patients from Tiruppur district were discharged from various treatment centres.

In the Nilgiris, nine people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,451. The number of deaths in the district stood at 48 in the Nilgiris on Monday while 61 people are undergoing treatment.