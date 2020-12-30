Daily caseload falls below 90 mark in Coimbatore district

The district reports 81 fresh cases and two deaths

Coimbatore district saw a decline in its daily COVID-19 caseload as only 81 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

The district’s overall tally now stands at 52,155 cases.

Two men, aged 46 and 76, died during treatment, taking the district’s toll to 648. The Health Department said that 834 were active cases. On Tuesday, 92 patients were discharged upon recovery from the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 38 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its overall tally to 16,984 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 332 were active cases.

Tiruppur district has reported 215 deaths so far.

On Tuesday, 54 patients were discharged.

Salem district reported 34 cases, taking the district’s tally to 31,523. While 38 persons were discharged, 364 persons continue to be under treatment.

Erode district reported 34 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,606. While 36 persons were discharged, 272 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 144.

Namakkal district reported 19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,159. Thirty-one persons were discharged, while 166 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the death toll in the district to 109.

Krishnagiri district reported 12 cases. As many as 110 were active cases and the overall tally stood at 7,859 cases. Eight persons were discharged on Tuesday.

Dharmapuri recorded nine fresh cases and saw four discharges. The number of active cases stood at 75 cases and the overall tally was 6,387 cases.

In the Nilgiris, 15 people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 7,917.

Meanwhile, District Collector J. Innocent Divya said that while two persons who came from the U.K. and one of their contacts had tested positive for the mutant strain of COVID-19, 109 persons who had returned from African countries and 82 of their contacts were also tested but the results returned negative.