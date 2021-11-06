Daily caseload falls below 100-mark in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

06 November 2021 23:20 IST

The daily caseload of COVID-19 cases fell below the 100-mark in Coimbatore district on Saturday after a gap of nearly eight months. The last time the district had less than 100 cases per day was on March 16.

The district reported 99 new cases, while 126 persons recovered.

The Health Department said that the district had 1,179 active cases of the disease on Saturday.

Three more persons from the district died of COVID-19 and the death toll rose to 2,428. The test positivity rate (TPR) of the district stood at 1.3 % on Friday when it reported 102 new cases of the disease.

Tiruppur district had 713 active cases of the disease, including 60 persons who tested positive on Saturday. A total of 79 persons recovered from the disease. Tiruppur district had a TPR of 1.4 % on Friday.