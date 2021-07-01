Daily caseload drops below 500 mark in Coimbatore dt.

Coimbatore district’s daily caseload of COVID-19 fell below the 500 mark on Thursday after 498 persons tested positive for the disease.

The Health Department said 922 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday. The district had 3,805 active cases. The toll increased to 2,051 after 10 more persons died of COVID-19 in the last few days, said the Department.

Tiruppur district reported 256 new cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 82,723.

The Health Department reported six new deaths, causing the district’s toll to reach 763. The district had 1,666 active cases. A total of 80,294 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the district so far, of which 342 were discharged on Thursday.

The Tiruppur Corporation said there would be no vaccination camps in the Corporation limits on Friday. The district administration announced that vaccination camps would be held in 62 schools across the 13 panchayat unions on Friday.

In the Nilgiris, 90 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 28,443. The toll stood at 164 on Thursday while 710 people are undergoing treatment.