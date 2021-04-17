Daily caseload crosses 600-mark in Coimbatore after four days

Coimbatore

17 April 2021 23:50 IST

The daily COVID-19 caseload crossed the 600-mark after four days in Coimbatore district as 652 new cases were reported on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 66,645 cases.

The death of a 58-year-old woman took the district’s toll to 707, according to the Health Department. A total of 4,438 were active cases. As many as 61,500 have recovered so far, out of which 615 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 275 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 21,922 cases. No deaths were reported and the toll remained as 231. While 1,866 patients were active cases, 19,825 have recovered from COVID-19 in the district. A total of 104 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Saturday.

The Nilgiris district reported 47 new cases on Saturday as the overall tally went up to 9,160 cases. No deaths were reported as the toll stood at 51. As many as 308 patients were active cases, and 8,801 patients have recovered so far.