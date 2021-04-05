Daily caseload crosses 300-mark

The daily COVID-19 caseload of Coimbatore district exceeded the 300-mark after over five months as 315 new cases were reported on Sunday. This led the district’s tally to exceed the 60,000-mark as the new cases took the tally to 60,153 cases.

The Health Department did not report any deaths and the toll remained at 694.

As many as 57,266 patients have recovered and 2,193 patients were active cases in the district. A total of 146 patients were discharged from various treatment centreson Sunday.

Tiruppur district’s daily cases crossed the 100-mark for the first time since November 2020 on Sunday as 105 new positive cases were reported, taking the total tally to 19,653 cases.

The death of a 62-year-old COVID-19 patient took the overall toll to 227.

A total of 18,893 patients have recovered and 533 were active cases.

On Sunday, 42 patients were discharged across the district after recovering from the disease.

In the Nilgiris, 23 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,742. The number of deaths stood at 50 in the Nilgiris on Sunday while 148 persons are undergoing treatment.