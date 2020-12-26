Daily caseload continues to stay below 100-mark in Coimbatore

The COVID-19 daily caseload for Coimbatore district continued to stay below the 100-mark for the third consecutive day, with the reporting of 93 new cases on Saturday.

The total case tally stood at 51,884 cases, out of which 50,369 have recovered and 870 were active cases, the Health Department said.

Two men, aged 62 and 46, died during treatment, which caused the death toll to reach 645. A total of 135 patients were discharged from various treatment centres on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 43 new cases, taking the overall tally to 16,861.

No deaths were reported on Saturday. Out of the total cases, 16,292 have recovered and 354 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 215 deaths in total. As many as 63 patients were discharged from treatment centres on Saturday.

Salem reported 59 cases taking the tally to 31,409. While 40 persons were discharged, 392 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 457.

In Erode, 32 cases were reported taking the tally to 13,511. While 44 persons were discharged, 280 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal reported 25 cases taking the tally to 11,100. As many as 28 persons were discharged, while 183 continue to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 11 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 7,874. The number of deaths stood at 45 while 125 persons are undergoing treatment.