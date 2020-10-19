Daily case load drops below 300 mark in Coimbatore district

The daily case load of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district dropped below the 300 mark on Monday. The 290 new cases reported on Monday took the total number of positive cases so far in the district to 40,108.

The Health Department said the steady fall in the daily case load indicated a decline in the disease spread in the district.

According to the department, 3,859 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in various treatment centres. The district reported the death of a 73-year-old woman.

A 59-year-old woman died of the disease in Salem. Officials said the patient was suffering from respiratory ailment, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Salem district also reported 192 fresh cases on Monday. Health officials said all cases were indigenous, including 86 in Salem Corporation limits. Namakkal district reported 98 fresh cases. Eleven of these patients had returned from Theni, Erode, Salem, Karur, Coimbatore and Tenkasi, health officials said.

Tiruppur district reported one death, of a 66-year-old man, and 140 fresh cases. Of the district’s tally of 11,305 positive cases so far, 9,999 have recovered and 1,140 are active cases. The number of deaths so far is 166 deaths. On Monday, 202 patients were discharged from various hospitals upon recovery.

Erode district reported 90 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 9,223. While 134 persons were discharged on Monday, 998 persons are under treatment.

Krishnagiri district saw 65 new cases and Dharmapuri 71.