Daily assessment of learning outcomes to be undertaken by Government schools in Krishnagiri

September 12, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The heads of Government schools with poor pass percentage in Krishnagiri district were asked to join the Whatsapp groups created to ascertain the teaching and learning outcomes of schools on a daily basis by Collector K.M. Sarayu.

A quarterly review meeting on the performance of government schools was held under the aegis of Ms. Sarayu at the Collectorate. The meeting saw the participation of the heads of 107 government schools. Among the schools, 25 were found to have poor pass percentage. The heads of such schools were asked to record the teaching methods and learning outcomes on a daily basis in a register.

Slow learners must be identified and special classes must be held for them. The 25 government schools were also instructed to conduct special classes in the mornings and evenings, and to hold exams every Friday.

The Government schools were also encouraged to organise ‘Namma Ooru Namma School’ programme to collect funds both under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme and through individual contributions. The funds collected through this model can help address the needs of the school, the participants were told at the meeting.

