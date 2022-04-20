Dadagapatti UPHC in Salem records more deliveries in March

Mayor A. Ramachandran (second left) felicitating doctors and nurses at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Dadagapatti in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

April 20, 2022 17:56 IST

A total of 34 deliveries have been recorded in March at the Dadagapatti Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Salem Corporation limits, the highest among all PHCs in the State.

Corporation officials said that the 16 UPHCs in the Corporation had recorded a total of 81 deliveries in March. Of this, Dadagapatti UPHC had handled the maximum number of deliveries.

On Wednesday, Mayor A. Ramachandran along with Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj visited the UPHC and felicitated the doctors, nurses and other staff at the centre.

The Mayor told the staff that the 34 deliveries at the centre showed the confidence people had on it. He commended the doctors and other medical staff for their dedication.

Deputy Mayor M. Saradadevi, Zonal chairman M. Ashokan, Public Health Committee chairman A.S. Saravanan, City Health Officer N. Yoganand, Assistant Commissioners, councillors and officials were present.