Cyclothon to create awareness on need for first-aid, emergency response training held in Coimbatore

The first edition of ‘Alertathon 2022’ was conducted by the District Administration, Codissia, ALERT and PSG Hospitals in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The District Administration, Codissia, NGO Alert and PSG Hospitals joined hands to organise 'Alertathon 2022' at the Codissia ground in Coimbatore, on Sunday, to create awareness on the need for first-aid and emergency response training.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release said that the event was flagged off by Collector G. S. Sameeran, Director of PSG Hospitals J.S. Bhuvaneshwaran, president of Codissia Thirugnanam, secretary Sashi Kumar, former president of Codissia Ramesh Babu, and trustee of NGO Alert Veerappan.

Fitness enthusiasts and volunteers from the PSGCAS Chapter of Alert Golden Army and Global Voice Ambassadors supported the event, which included a 25km and 50km cyclothon and a walking and running event held under the categories - 5km, 10km, and 2.5km.

All those who registered for the event will be eligible to attend a free basic first-aid training programme. The top finishers were felicitated by Dr. Bhuvaneshwaran and Mr. Thirugnanam.