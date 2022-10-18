Cyclothon to create awareness on need for first-aid, emergency response training held in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 18, 2022 00:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The first edition of ‘Alertathon 2022’ was conducted by the District Administration, Codissia, ALERT and PSG Hospitals in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The District Administration, Codissia, NGO Alert and PSG Hospitals joined hands to organise 'Alertathon 2022' at the Codissia ground in Coimbatore, on Sunday, to create awareness on the need for first-aid and emergency response training.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press release said that the event was flagged off by Collector G. S. Sameeran, Director of PSG Hospitals J.S. Bhuvaneshwaran, president of Codissia Thirugnanam, secretary Sashi Kumar, former president of Codissia Ramesh Babu, and trustee of NGO Alert Veerappan.

Fitness enthusiasts and volunteers from the PSGCAS Chapter of Alert Golden Army and Global Voice Ambassadors supported the event, which included a 25km and 50km cyclothon and a walking and running event held under the categories - 5km, 10km, and 2.5km.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

All those who registered for the event will be eligible to attend a free basic first-aid training programme. The top finishers were felicitated by Dr. Bhuvaneshwaran and Mr. Thirugnanam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
physical fitness
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app