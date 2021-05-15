Cyclone Tauktae: red alert sounded in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district administration has urged people to stay indoors as heavy rainfall is expected in the district till Monday.

In a press release, the administration stated that a red alert has been issued to the Nilgiris due to the expected rainfall from Cyclone Tauktae. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force have been stationed in the district to respond to emergency situations arising from the heavy rainfall.

The administration stated that heavy rainfall was being witnessed in Devala and Kundah, with teams of rescue service personnel as well as officials from the administration closely monitoring the situation.

Due to the heavy rain in Gudalur, Devala and Pandalur, a total of 57 people have already been evacuated from their homes and have been moved to relief shelters, officials said. Temporary relief shelters have been set up across the Nilgiris to house people who need to be moved out from their homes.

Teams have also been formed to move trees which become uprooted and block access to towns and villages.