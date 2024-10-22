GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyclone Dana: railways announces cancellation of trains

Published - October 22, 2024 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced cancellation of undermentioned trains running via Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore in view of impending cyclone ‘Dana’.

Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express (No. 22503), scheduled to leave at 5.25 p.m. on October 23; Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express (No. 22504) scheduled to leave Dibrugarh at 7.55 p.m. and Patna – Ernakulam Express (No. 22644), scheduled to leave at 2 p.m.

Santragachi – Mangalore Vivek Express (No. 22851), scheduled to leave at 2.50 p.m. on October 24, and Mangalore – Santragachi Vivek Express (No. 22852), scheduled to leave Mangalore at 11.00 p.m. on October 26, have been cancelled, a press release said.

Rail renewal works

Another press release said that in view of rail renewal works at Coimbatore North and Karaimadai railway yards, (No. 06816) Podanur – Mettupalayam train, scheduled to leave at 3.30 p.m., and (No. 06817) Mettupalayam – Coimbatore Train, scheduled to leave at 4.45 p.m. will be cancelled on October 24.

On October 27, (No. 06815) Mettupalayam – Podanur train, scheduled to leave at 1.05 p.m., and (No. 06816) Podanur – Mettupalayam train scheduled to leave Podanur at 3.30 p.m. will be cancelled.

