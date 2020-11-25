Cyclone alert: bus services to Chennai, other districts suspended

Buses to Chennai stationed at the Salem New Bus Stand on Wednesday, as they were not operated due to Cyclone Nivar.

Salem

25 November 2020 23:08 IST

Control rooms set up in districts to deal with emergencies

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, on Wednesday, halted services to Chennai and other districts were cyclone alert has been issued.

According to the TNSTC officials, services to Chennai, Cuddalore and other districts were suspended on Wednesday.

Nearly 60 buses were not operated on Wednesday. Officials said that their service vans and repair vehicles were in ready state for deployment in cyclone-hit districts.

The SETC officials said that 22 bus services to Chennai from Salem were cancelled.

According to health officials, 20 teams have been formed for deployment in affected districts.

Disaster management officials in the district said that general preparedness was in place at 23 vulnerable points in the district. A control room has been set up at the Salem Collectorate that can be reached at 0427-2452202 for assistance.

The Salem Corporation has set up a 24-hour control room at its Central office and all zonal offices. Salem Corporation office – 0427-2212844, Sooramangalam zone - 0427 – 2387514, Hasthampatti zone - 0427 – 2314646, Ammapet zone - 0427 – 2263161, Kondalampatti zone - 0427 – 2216616 and the public can contact the helpline to report on water logging, felling of trees and other emergencies, a release from Salem Corporation said.

Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri Collector S.P. Karthika said in a release that as the damaging effects of the cyclone could be expected in villages bordering Thiruvanamalai here, precautionary measures have been intensified at Periyapatti, Naripalli, Kottapatti, Pairanaikenpatti, Sidling, Sidling S.Thathampatti here. A control room has been set up in Dharmapuri and can be reached at 1077.

Ms. Karthika said that rescue vehicle patrols, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and 20 police personnel have camped at Kottapatti for rescue operations. She added that necessary arrangements have been made for shelter, food and medicine of the rescued people.

Krishnagiri Collector Jayachandrabanu Reddy said in a release that the control room can be reached at 1077, 04343-234444, Whatsapp no. 6369700230.

Control rooms have also been set up at all the tahsildhar offices, he said.