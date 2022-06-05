Cyclists pedal for pollution-free Coimbatore

More than 100 people cycled around 25 km covering important roads in the city on Sunday as part of celebrating World Bicycle Day which fell on June 3.

Organised by the Coimbatore District Cycling Association and ZAKPRO, a cycling accessories brand, the event highlighted the theme ‘Ride for Pollution-free Coimbatore’.

Organisers said that the event was aimed at creating awareness for a pollution-free city and thereby leading a healthy life. They also wanted to create awareness among the public the benefits of cycling as it helps to reduce pollution caused by vehicles.

Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar flagged off the cycling in the presence of M. Manickam, chairman of Sakthi Group of Companies.

The participants, including women riders, senior citizens and children aged above 10 rode for 25 km covering Race Course, Tiruchi Road and Avinashi Road starting from the premises of Sakthi Sugars office at Race Course.

Cycling clubs Western Valley Cycling Club, GK Cycles, Chennai Cycles, Cycology, Coimbatore Cycling Group and Heini Sports supported the event. N. Ravichandran, Additional Superintendent of Police, and S.B. Karthikeyan of Heini Sports gave away certificates to riders.