Cycling to create awareness on COVID-19 vaccination
To create awareness on COVID-19 vaccination among the citizens of India, G. D. Vishnuraam (40) of Coimbatore is on a mission to set the record for the fastest on the road bicycling for 100 km (Coimbatore to Thrissur). The attempt was flagged off by R. Sudhakar, IG, West Zone, from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology in the presence of the institution’s chairperson S. Malarvizhi and trustee K. Adithya.
Mr. Vishnuram will take the Coimbatore-Palakkad Kuthiran Tunnel route to Thrissur. He will end the attempt at the Police Commissioner Office, Thrissur, and will be felicitated by Adithya, Commissioner of Police, Thrissur city.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.