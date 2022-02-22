Cycling to create awareness on COVID-19 vaccination

To create awareness on COVID-19 vaccination among the citizens of India, G. D. Vishnuraam (40) of Coimbatore is on a mission to set the record for the fastest on the road bicycling for 100 km (Coimbatore to Thrissur). The attempt was flagged off by R. Sudhakar, IG, West Zone, from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology in the presence of the institution’s chairperson S. Malarvizhi and trustee K. Adithya.

Mr. Vishnuram will take the Coimbatore-Palakkad Kuthiran Tunnel route to Thrissur. He will end the attempt at the Police Commissioner Office, Thrissur, and will be felicitated by Adithya, Commissioner of Police, Thrissur city.