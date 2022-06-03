Coimbatore

 Cycling event in Coimbatore on Sunday

A cycling event will be jointly conducted by the Coimbatore District Cycling Association (CDCA) and ZAKPRO (a leading Indian cycling accessories brand based out of Coimbatore) on Sunday (June 5) at 6 a.m..

A release from the organisers said that the event is being conducted with the theme “Ride for pollution-free Coimbatore” where an attempt is being made to create awareness about pollution-free environment and to live a healthy and fit life.

The event will start at 6 a.m. from Sakthi Sugars - Race Course and will go through Tiruchi Road, Singanallur, Hope College, Anna Silai and end at the starting venue covering a distance of about 25 km. It will end at 7 a.m..

All the COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to, the release added.


