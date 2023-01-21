Cycling and run organised by MRC

January 21, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To commemorate 74 thRepublic Day, The Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington under the aegis of Headquarter Dakshin Bharat Area organised a Duathlon Enduro 23 in the station on Saturday. The theme of the event was “Challenge Your Limits- Rediscover Yourself”. The event included 20-km cycling followed by 10-km run.

The duathlon was flagged off by Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant, The Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington at Shrinagesh Barracks. The route covered the expanse of Wellington and Coonoor over a total distance of 30 km across the Nilgiris district.

The event comprised six categories for both men and women and was enthusiastically contested by 75 participants. Winners in each category were felicitated with attractive prizes along with certificate of participation.