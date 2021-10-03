Coimbatore

Cycle rally marks Wildlife Week celebration in Salem

A. Periyasamy, Conservator of Forests, Salem Circle, flagging off a cycle rally in Salem on Sunday.  

A cycle rally was taken out here on Sunday as part of the Wildlife Week celebrations.

A.Periyasamy, Conservator of Forests, Salem Circle, flagged of the rally from Sandalwood depot at Hasthampatti in the presence of District Forest Officer R.Gowtham and other senior officials.

The rally passed through Hasthampatti, Five Roads, New Bus Stand, Anna Park, Government Arts College and concluded at Shevaroyan South range office. Over 50 members from the Salem Randonneurs Cycling Club and Salem Trekking Club took part.

Mr. Gowtham said that Wildlife Week was celebrated during the first week of October every year to create awareness on importance of wildlife. He said various events including essay writing, elocution, logo designing competition for school and college students have been planned in the district as part of the celebration till October 8. Awareness programmes would also be held at Kurumbapatti Zoological Park.


