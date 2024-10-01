Cycle rally for the public to mark Wildlife Week

Hosur Forest Division has announced a cycle rally on October 7, for the public to ring in the Wildlife Week marked in the first week of October here in Hosur.

The rally with the message “Raise your voice to save forest and wildlife; Go green, say no to plastics, save our planet” will ring in the Wildlife Week this year here. Wildlife Week is marked annually in the first week of October to create awareness on forests and wildlife and to spread awareness that they are equal stakeholders.

The rally will commence at Mathigiri Forest Office and conclude at Ramanayakkan lake marking a distance of 7 kms. The Department has urged the public to participate in the event that is slated to commence at 7.30 a.m. Interested persons with own cycle may contact P. Sankthivel, Forester on 99407 92363.

