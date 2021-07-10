Cycle rally focuses on vaccination

Participants of the cycle rally taken out in Coimbatore on Saturday.

COIMBATORE

10 July 2021 23:31 IST

In a bid to encourage cycling and highlight the benefits of cycling, a 50-km cycle rally was organised on Saturday from Kovaipudur to Siruvani foothills titled Tour De Siruvani by the Nehru Group of Institutions in association with Rotary Club of Kovaipudur and Kovai Pedallers.

P. Krishna Kumar, CEO and Secretary of NGI and president of Kovai Pedallers said, “cycle was one thing that was in use in our day-to-day life until a few years back. People of villages and towns used it as a main mode of transportation. Apart from its zero cost, it is a great exercise, too.”

The rally that attracted more than 100 men and children started around 6.30 am from Kovaipudur A Ground and wound its way through Sundakkamuthur, Perur, Pachapalayam, Thondamuthur, Alaandhurai, Nallurvayal, Ikkarai Pozhuvampatti and reached Siruvani.

The return journey also took the same route and reached Kovaipudur.

No fees were collected from the participants. T-shirts and certificates were given to all the registered participants. All participants wore mask and helmet throughout the rally.

Colonel C. Chandrasekhar, Regiment of Artillery NCC, Coimbatore, and Rotary Dist. 3201 Governor Rtn. Rajasekaran, inaugurated the rally. District Director Kumaresan P, and Assistant Governors Bhaskaran A and Raamanathan participated as special guests. Vignesh Ramkumar, secretary of Kovai Pedallers and members coordinated the event.