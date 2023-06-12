Cybercrime police warn public of SIM swap scam as new cases reported in Coimbatore

June 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The cybercrime police have warned the public of SIM swap scam which is being operated by fraudsters in African nations such as Nigeria through their local aides in India. The cybercrime station in Coimbatore city has received three complaints related to SIM swap scam or SIM port-out scam, say the police. According to cybercrime inspector P.A. Arun, the scam starts with social engineering techniques such phishing through which fraudsters collect personal details, bank account details, mail ID and mobile number of the targets -- usually companies or affluent persons. “The fraudsters send a mail or an SMS containing malicious links to the target and take control of the mail account or mobile phone. Next they contact the service provider, requesting to issue a duplicate SIM card or port out the mobile number to another service provider. If the target is compromised during these steps, the aides of the foreigners in India manage to obtain new SIM cards through which they get One Time Passwords (OTP) for banking transactions and changing online banking passwords’‘, explains Mr. Arun. During investigations, the police have found out that these activities largely occurred on Friday and Saturdays and the fraudsters transfer money from the target’s account to other accounts on Sundays. By Monday, all the money in the target’s bank account would be emptied. Out of the three cases of SIM swap scam reported in Coimbatore, one company lost about ₹ 40 lakh. “It has been found out that the main persons who are involved in the scam are based in countries like Nigeria. They assign certain manual jobs to their aides in India,” says Mr. Arun. Though banks and the police have already issued warnings to the public about the SIM swap scam, many fall for social engineering techniques such as phishing, smishing (cyber tricking through SMS) and vishing (voice phishing). “People are advised not to open or click links received through mail or text message from unknown persons. Such links will help the attacker to install malware or ransomware on the device and take control of mail ID or mobile phone. If any suspicious activity is noticed, people should immediately report to the cybercrime police, service provider and the bank concerned,” adds Mr. Arun.

