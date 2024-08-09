GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cybercrime police register cases as two from Coimbatore cheated of over ₹41 lakh

Published - August 09, 2024 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore have registered two separate cases after two residents from the city lost a total of over ₹41 lakh in online investment scams.

In the first case, L. Ramraj, 69, of P.N. Pudur in Coimbatore was cheated of ₹13,98,000 by unidentified persons. The police said the complainant invested the money after fraudsters assured him high profit from share trading. The strangers lured him into the fraud through a WhatsApp message in May this year.

The cybercrime police registered another case after M. Senthilkumar, 44, of Sundarapuram was duped of ₹27,83,000 by unknown persons. The police said the complainant transacted the money to the accounts of the fraudsters, who had assured him of getting high returns by investing money in cryptocurrency.

Investigations in the two cases are under way.

