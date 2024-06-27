Cybercrime police recover ₹40 lakh lost by Coimbatore man in courier scam

The cybercrime police of the Coimbatore City Police recovered ₹40 lakh, which an elderly man lost to online fraudsters in a courier scam last month.

A 70-year-old man from Saibaba Colony lost the money in the scam on May 24 and the cybercrime police recovered the amount by freezing the fraudulent transaction with the support of the bank concerned.

According to the police, the elderly man received a call from an unknown person claiming to be a Delhi police officer and said that a parcel in his name contained fake passports, drugs and other materials. The fraudsters managed to obtain online banking details of the complainant by threatening him with the false charges and transacted ₹40 lakh to their accounts.

“The complainant immediately reported the crime to cybercrime police, due to which we could freeze the fraudulent transaction with the support of the bank after obtaining approval from the court,” said sub-inspector Sivakumar. The retrieved amount was remitted to the complainant’s account through the court.

