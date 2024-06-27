GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cybercrime police recover ₹40 lakh lost by Coimbatore man in courier scam

Published - June 27, 2024 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police of the Coimbatore City Police recovered ₹40 lakh, which an elderly man lost to online fraudsters in a courier scam last month.

A 70-year-old man from Saibaba Colony lost the money in the scam on May 24 and the cybercrime police recovered the amount by freezing the fraudulent transaction with the support of the bank concerned.

70 people from Coimbatore lose ₹5.67 crore in ‘FedEx courier scam’ in less than six months

According to the police, the elderly man received a call from an unknown person claiming to be a Delhi police officer and said that a parcel in his name contained fake passports, drugs and other materials. The fraudsters managed to obtain online banking details of the complainant by threatening him with the false charges and transacted ₹40 lakh to their accounts.

“The complainant immediately reported the crime to cybercrime police, due to which we could freeze the fraudulent transaction with the support of the bank after obtaining approval from the court,” said sub-inspector Sivakumar. The retrieved amount was remitted to the complainant’s account through the court.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.