Cyber crime wing restores part of defrauded money to man in Dharmapuri

The district cyber crime wing has retrieved part of the money defrauded from a man here. .

The complainant, Vijay from Pennagaram, had been introduced to a woman via a matrimonial website. The contact convinced him to invest money on another site with the promise of doubling his investment. According to the police, Vijay invested ₹55 lakhs before realising he had been defrauded.

Based on his complaint, the cyber crime wing initiated action by tracing the bank account involved and securing a court order to block it. The concerned bank managers were also instructed through a court order, resulting in the retrieval of ₹17,82,937, which was restored to the complainant’s bank account.

Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesupatham has cautioned the public against revealing critical information such as ATM PINs, CVV numbers, account numbers, or OTPs. He also advised against clicking on any links received through SMS that claim to update Aadhaar, PAN numbers, or KYC details. The public is urged not to fall for part-time job offers or business loan offers received via SMS and to avoid downloading any loan apps.

Complaints of cybercrime frauds can be lodged on the toll-free number 1930 and on cybercrime.gov.in.