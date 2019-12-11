Cyber crime stations to come up for Coimbatore city, rural police

Two cyber crime police stations will come up for Coimbatore City Police and Coimbatore District (Rural) Police at a total cost of ₹ 19.34 lakh for which the ground-breaking ceremonies were held on Tuesday.
According to officials of Coimbatore division of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, the works are expected to be complete by the end of January 2020.
The two stations will come up at the offices of Coimbatore City Police Commissioner and the Rural Superintendent of Police.
When the new cyber police stations come up, the present cyber cell of the city police functioning in the ground floor of modern control room would be converted to a regional cyber lab for Coimbatore city and rural police, Tiruppur city and rural police, the Nilgiris and Erode rural police, said officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.