Cyber crime stations to come up for Coimbatore city, rural police

Two cyber crime police stations will come up for Coimbatore City Police and Coimbatore District (Rural) Police at a total cost of ₹ 19.34 lakh for which the ground-breaking ceremonies were held on Tuesday.

According to officials of Coimbatore division of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, the works are expected to be complete by the end of January 2020.

The two stations will come up at the offices of Coimbatore City Police Commissioner and the Rural Superintendent of Police.

When the new cyber police stations come up, the present cyber cell of the city police functioning in the ground floor of modern control room would be converted to a regional cyber lab for Coimbatore city and rural police, Tiruppur city and rural police, the Nilgiris and Erode rural police, said officials.