Cyber crime police register case

March 05, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Police on Saturday registered a case under IPC sections 153 A(b), 505(2), and 66(F) IT Amendment Act against the person behind the Twitter ID: yuvaraj Singh Rajput@yuvraj890011068, for creating enmity among different classes.

In his post, the accused had spread rumours by saying that “in Tamil Nadu, Bihari brothers are being killed”.

A police team has left for Bihar to apprehend the accused, the City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said on Saturday.

