Cyber crime police in Erode recover amount lost in online fraud

The Cyber Crime Police recovered ₹2.26 lakh which a trader lost in a fake online advertisement.

The woman in her complaint to the police on December 16, 2021 said that she was involved in doing spice business and searched a website for purchasing pepper.

She found an advertisement and contacted the mobile number and after negotiations, she placed an order for 1,000 kg pepper from the Gujarat-based company.

She transferred ₹ 2,26,800 to a bank account online and waited for the delivery. However, she could not establish contact with the mobile number and later learned that she was cheated.

The cyber crime police registered a case and placed a request with the particular bank branch to freeze the account and return the money. The bank initiated action and transferred the money to the cyber crime police on June 14. The amount was handed over to the complainant.