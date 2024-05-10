Cyber crime cell restores ₹15 lakh to victim in Krishnagiri

The Krishnagiri police retrieved the lost cash, solving a cyber crime involving a Krishnagiri woman.

Saranya was cheated by a Telegram message in which the sender, ‘Karthik of Dubai’, had offered to sell crypto currency at a lesser price. According to the police, Saranya transferred ₹10 lakh each to the two bank accounts shared by the accused.

However, upon receiving money, the crypto currency was not transferred to Saranya despite repeated queries from her. Thereafter, Saranya lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell here. A special team headed by Inspector Kavitha was formed by Superintendent of Police P.Thangadurai.

The team tracked the bank account to Reni of Kanyakumari. The team nabbed Reni and recovered ₹15 lakh, while remaining ₹5 lakh was blocked in his account. The retrieved money was handed over to Saranya.