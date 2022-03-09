Cyber Cell warns of rampant KYC fraud as more people lose money in Coimbatore

“Your SBI Yono account will be blocked today. Please click the link to update your PAN number” was the SMS that led to a loss of more than ₹2 lakh from the bank account of an IT employee from Peelamedu on March 5.

Trusting that the SMS came from SBI, the man clicked the embedded link and entered his user name, password and one time password. Before realising that he entered credentials on a fraudulent link, a total of ₹2,25,000 was debited from his account in several transactions.

A day before, on March 4, a 56-year-old resident of Nanjundapuram received a similar message embedded with a fraudulent link which asked him to update his Pan card number in his SBI bank account. He entered credentials of his online banking by clicking the link and later found that ₹74,998 was debited in two transactions.

These are two of the many cases of KYC (know your customer) fraud being investigated by the Cyber Cell of Coimbatore City Police wherein fraudsters send fake links to people in the name of banks and collect banking credentials for cheating.

The SBI has recently alerted customers of the fraud through Twitter and stated that it never asks customers to update/complete KYC by clicking on links embedded in an SMS.

Cyber Cell officials said that KYC fraud SMS usually come with a short URL. When clicked, it leads to a page that is a look alike of the original banking site. However, a close look at the URL will show that it is different from the original one. According to them, fraudulent links like ‘htpps://onlinesbikyc.com‘ were used for phishing.

“Even educated people are getting cheated through the KYC fraud. The fraudsters create matching websites with the logo of the bank and other features to collect banking credentials. It is better to approach the concerned bank when people get messages that seek KYC details or banking credentials,” said Cyber Cell inspector M. Dhandapani.