Cyber Cell warns of cheating through online classifieds

COIMBATORE

13 June 2021 21:56 IST

The Cyber Cell of Coimbatore City Police has appealed to the public to be cautious while buying products after seeing advertisements on online marketplaces, such as OLX.

A release said that persons who pose as defence personnel were found involved in cheating by collecting advance payments from gullible customers.

The fraudsters pose as defence personnel, who are moving from one place to another on transfer, and place advertisements regarding the sale of two-wheelers, cars and furniture at attractive rates.

After receiving advance payments, they switch off mobile phone and delete the account of the online classifieds, said the release.