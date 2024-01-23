January 23, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will decide on the guardianship of a four-month-old girl who was abandoned by her mother in Coimbatore a few days ago.

The police said that a 28-year-old woman handed over the baby to the Race Course police on January 19, informing that an unidentified woman gave the child to her when she was travelling on a bus plying between Gandhipuram and Ukkadam. The stranger had told her that she would get back the child when the bus reaches the railway station bus stop. However, the woman went missing when the bus reached the said bus stop.

The police immediately shifted the baby to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and launched a search for the mother. After the news about the baby circulated through various news platforms, K. Rajan (32) of Thrissur in Kerala approached the Race Course police station on Monday and stated that he was the father of the child.

He told the police that he married Dhivya (28) of Tiruchi two years back without the consent of parents and started living in a rented house at Sundarapuram in Coimbatore. Their parents did not visit them even after the birth of their daughter and this led to misunderstandings between the couple.

Mr. Rajan told the police that he went to Kerala for work some days ago. He saw news reports about the abandoned child when he was unable to reach his wife over the phone. The police told him that the CWC would decide on who will take care of the child.

Police sources said that Ms. Divya, who was traced to Tiruchi, did not appear before CWC on Tuesday, though she had agreed to come to Coimbatore. They added that Mr. Rajan left for Tiruchi on Tuesday to bring her to Coimbatore.