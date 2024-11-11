CVC to host seminar on challenges in senior living communities in Coimbatore

Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore (CVC) will host a seminar titled “Senior Living Communities: Challenges & Triumphs,” focusing on the experiences and expectations of senior citizens in such communities.

The open house discussion aims to address the lack of defined regulations for senior living communities, and the growing demand for senior citizen housing in Coimbatore and surrounding areas.

CVC invites senior citizens and their families to share suggestions and experiences, which will be reviewed and discussed during the seminar. These insights will be presented to government authorities to help streamline regulations and improve living standards in these communities.

The seminar will feature panelists from both authorities and the senior citizen community, moderated by retired High Court Judge Bhaskar and former RERA Secretary M. Malaichamy. Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, will deliver the keynote address.

Submissions are invited within 10 days. Attendance is free, with limited seating available. For more details, visit citizensvoicecoimbatore.org or email info@citizensvoicecoimbatore.org.

