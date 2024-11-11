ADVERTISEMENT

CVC to host seminar on challenges in senior living communities in Coimbatore

Published - November 11, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore (CVC) will host a seminar titled “Senior Living Communities: Challenges & Triumphs,” focusing on the experiences and expectations of senior citizens in such communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The open house discussion aims to address the lack of defined regulations for senior living communities, and the growing demand for senior citizen housing in Coimbatore and surrounding areas.

CVC invites senior citizens and their families to share suggestions and experiences, which will be reviewed and discussed during the seminar. These insights will be presented to government authorities to help streamline regulations and improve living standards in these communities.

The seminar will feature panelists from both authorities and the senior citizen community, moderated by retired High Court Judge Bhaskar and former RERA Secretary M. Malaichamy. Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, will deliver the keynote address.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Submissions are invited within 10 days. Attendance is free, with limited seating available. For more details, visit citizensvoicecoimbatore.org or email info@citizensvoicecoimbatore.org.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US