 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CVC to host seminar on challenges in senior living communities in Coimbatore

Published - November 11, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore (CVC) will host a seminar titled “Senior Living Communities: Challenges & Triumphs,” focusing on the experiences and expectations of senior citizens in such communities.

The open house discussion aims to address the lack of defined regulations for senior living communities, and the growing demand for senior citizen housing in Coimbatore and surrounding areas.

CVC invites senior citizens and their families to share suggestions and experiences, which will be reviewed and discussed during the seminar. These insights will be presented to government authorities to help streamline regulations and improve living standards in these communities.

The seminar will feature panelists from both authorities and the senior citizen community, moderated by retired High Court Judge Bhaskar and former RERA Secretary M. Malaichamy. Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, will deliver the keynote address.

Submissions are invited within 10 days. Attendance is free, with limited seating available. For more details, visit citizensvoicecoimbatore.org or email info@citizensvoicecoimbatore.org.

Published - November 11, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.