Customs seize 1.4 kg of gold smuggled from Sharjah to Coimbatore

Published - August 26, 2024 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The gold biscuits that were found concealed inside an Air Arabia flight that arrived in Coimbatore from Sharjah on Monday.

The gold biscuits that were found concealed inside an Air Arabia flight that arrived in Coimbatore from Sharjah on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officers of Central Intelligence Unit (CIU), Tiruchi Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, seized 1.399 kg of gold that was smuggled on an Air Arabia flight (G9410) from Sharjah to Coimbatore on Monday.

As the flight arrived in Coimbatore around 3.50 a.m., Customs sleuths searched the aircraft. They found three packets concealed in the inner side panel of the aircraft. Each packet contained four gold biscuits of 24 carat purity.

According to the Customs, the 12 gold biscuits weighed a total of 1,399 grams and they were valued around ₹1.2 crore.

The packets containing gold were found firmly affixed to the inner side of the aircraft panel using double-sided adhesive tape. The Customs said that no person claimed ownership of the smuggled gold. The Customs informed that further investigation was under progress.

On August 19, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs seized 2,002.00 grams of pale green-coloured substance, suspected to be ganja, from the check-in luggage of a passenger, who arrived in Coimbatore from Bangkok via Singapore on a Scoot flight (TR540). The contraband was found concealed inside cornflakes packets. The passenger was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

