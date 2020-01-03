Coimbatore

Customs officials seize cigarettes

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit and Air Customs at Coimbatore International Airport seized 360 cartons of cigarettes from a passenger who arrived here on January 2 by Scoot Airlines from Singapore.

A release from the Customs said Fredin Anto of Thiruvananthapuram was carrying 360 cartons of cigarettes and had not filed Customs declaration or said that he was carrying items that attracted Customs Duty. He attempted to pass through the green channel at the airport. The officials intercepted him and seized the 360 cartons of cigarettes (115 cartons of Marlboro Gold, 195 cartons of Marlboro Red and 50 cartons of Esse Light) that are valued at ₹10.80 lakh.

Since the passenger had neither declared the goods nor paid duty, the cigarettes were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and investigations are progressing.

An official said as the value of the seized goods was less than ₹20 lakh, the passenger was not arrested.

