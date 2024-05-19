Curtains down on Rose Show in Udhagamandalam

The valedictory function of the 19th annual Rose Show was held at the Government Rose Garden in Udhagamandalam on Sunday, brining to a close the first of the three summer festivals that are being held in the Nilgiris this year.

Private gardeners, who had applied for awards for best privately maintained gardens, were given prizes by the Nilgiris district collector, M. Aruna, at the valedictory event.

The Collector said the 10-day-long Rose Show, that was inaugurated on May 10, had over 66,300 visitors. Among the exhibits that garnered the most praise at the show were exhibits of a rose-covered 15-ft-high elephant and 15-ft-high exhibits of dove, deer, Indian gaur, owl, tiger, Nilgiri tahr, pandas and ducks.

The theme for this year’s Rose Show was “Save Wildlife”, officials said.

A total of 29 private gardeners had applied for awards under various categories as part of the Rose Show. The Collector handed over 12 rolling trophies as well as first and second prizes and certificates of appreciation to the contestants. Also present on Saturday, during the conclusion of the Rose Show was the Joint Director of Horticulture, Shibila Mary.

The annual Flower Show is set to conclude on Monday.

