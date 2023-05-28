Curtain down on Valparai Summer Festival in Coimbatore district

May 28, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Coimbatore

Concerns raised over the infrequent government bus service between Valparai and Coimbatore city will be brought to the notice of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K Stalin, said Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji at the valediction of the Valparai Summer Festival and Flower Show on Sunday.

According to a press release, the Minister said in Valparai that free travel for girls in city buses was not feasible in Valparai due to inadequate service. “The matter will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and steps will be taken to implement the scheme in the region,” he said.

He appreciated the district administration and the local authorities for organising the Summer Festival in a very short time, the release said.

Mr. Senthilbalaji laid the foundation for four new development projects worth ₹ 30.3 crore, commissioned seven new projects worth ₹ 13.55 crore, and distributed welfare aid worth ₹ 39.11 lakh under various government schemes to 111 beneficiaries, the release read.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, Pollachi Member of Parliament K. Shanmugasundaram, Pollachi Sub-Collector C. Priyanka, Valparai City Council Chairman S. Alagusundaravalli and many government officials attended the event.

