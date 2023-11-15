Current spell of NE monsoon rainfall brings relief to Tiruppur farmers

November 15, 2023 06:31 am | Updated 06:31 am IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmers in Tiruppur district dependent on water supply from Amaravathi Dam have a cause for relief as the current spell of rainfall from the Northeast monsoon, according to them, could stave off water shortage for the crops.

The northeast monsoon has raised hopes of farmers for additional wetting for their crops. Last month, 2,073.60 million cubic feet of water was released through the main canal for a 15-day duration to save standing crops on 25,250 acres in the new Ayacut irrigation system. Likewise, 1,503.36 million cubic feet of water was released through 10 canals from Alangiyam to Karur through the old ayacut for the same duration to save crops raised in 21,867 acres of land.

Thanks to the rainfall in catchment areas, the level in the Amaravathi Dam has increased to 74.12 feet (against a maximum of 90 feet) compared to 68.05 feet a week back. The storage has increased to 2,705,89 mcft (against the capacity of 4,047.41 mcft) from 2,255.55 mcft over the last week.

The Amaravathi main canal to a length of 63.2 km on the left bank of Amaravathi River has its command area distributed in Udumalpet, Madathukulam and Dharapuram taluks for single crops of sugarcane, paddy, coconut, maize, groundnut and other dry crops.

Amaravathi Dam received the highest rainfall of 22 mm for the 24-hour duration until November 14 morning. Other places of rainfall included Mulanur - 13 mm, Udumalpet Taluk Office - 12.1 mm, Thirumoorthy Dam - 8 mm, and Madathukulam - 6 mm.

As for the Thirumoorthy Dam, the water level on November 14 was 41.93 feet against the maximum of 60 feet. Water was released for a spell a month back for irrigation of 94,068 acres in the fourth zone under the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP).

Citing the reasonably good rainfall in the catchment areas, the PAP Vellakovil Branch Water Conservation Association has sought release of water for additional wetting to save standing crops.

The association has urged the Water Resources Department to make sure there is no water theft, while alleging mismanagement in the first spell of release.

