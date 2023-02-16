Curbs placed to limit damage to wildlife from temple festivals in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

February 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

With the Bokkapuram and Anaikkal Mariamman temple festivals being set to start next week, the Forest Department has formulated measures to curb littering, usage of plastic and the movement of people.

According to officials, the two temple festivals on an average draw around 50,000 people into the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), leading to littering, open defecation inside the reserve forests and possible negative interactions with wildlife.

Conservationists have for years called for strict restrictions, including capping the number of devotees cleared to take part in the festival, and allowing only buses to transport people to the temples. However, due to pressure from the temple authorities, the district administration and the Forest Department have been unable to effect any serious measures to limit the pressure exerted by the festivals on local wildlife and ecology.

Officials have also voiced concern that there may be more visitors to the temples this year due to the lack of COVID-19 restrictions on inter-State travel. “As many people were unable to attend the festivals due to the pandemic, there may be more visitors this year,” said conservationist from the Nilgiris.

Forest officials stated that bio-toilets were to be set up near the temples. However, there are concerns that the number of such toilets will be inadequate to serve the expected influx of visitors and devotees during the festival period, with the Forest Department requesting the Revenue Department to substantially increase the installation of the toilets prior to the start of the festival. TNSTC bus services have also been organised to transport people to Bokkapuram.

Though the Forest Department and district administration have been unable to effect any curbs on the number of visitors to the temples, the department has planned to close the checkpost leading to the temple at 10 a.m. “This is to prevent people from entering and exiting the temple site late at night, some of whom are intoxicated, and possibly running into local wildlife,” said a forest official.

The Forest Department is also reaching out to local NGOs to increase the number of people stationed around the temple site to check the inflow of plastic items. “Plastic materials have been strictly banned, with items set to be confiscated at the designated checkpoints. Shopkeepers have also been briefed that the sale of items packaged in plastic is banned,” said officials, adding that shopkeepers could package items in paper bags and sell them at the temple site.

The temple authorities have also been given a 24-hour timeframe to clean up the area surrounding the temple following the completion of the festival.