Curbs on New Year‘s Eve celebrations in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE/UDHAGAMANDALAM

31 December 2020 00:20 IST

To prevent overcrowding amid fears of a spread of the mutant strain of the COVID-19 virus, the district administration in Coimbatore has barred hotels, restaurants, clubs and resorts from organising any New Year’s Eve celebrations on Thursday night.

District Collector K. Rajamani said in a release the restrictions were in accordance with the State government’s order issued on December 22. Action will be initiated against establishments that organised such celebrations, he warned.

The public are also barred from organising any New Year’s Eve celebrations on the streets or at any public places on Thursday night. To ensure compliance in all the blocks, teams led by the respective tahsildars would conduct checks, Mr. Rajamani said.

Advertising

Advertising

No celebrations will be allowed after 10 p.m. on Thursday within the Coimbatore City Police limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Stalin said. About 1,000 police personnel would be deployed at locations such as V.O.C. Park Grounds, Race Course Road and Avinashi Road to check whether unauthorised celebrations were being conducted.

Commercial establishments such as shops should not function after 10 p.m. on Thursday. “People must not step outside their homes unnecessarily after 10 p.m. [on Thursday],” Mr. Stalin said.

In the Nilgiris, more than 600 police personnel will be deployed across the district to prevent drunk driving and to ensure that law and order is maintained. Police said night patrol teams would focus on accident-prone stretches.

Police officials said motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol would be stopped at “reception points” that would be put up in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Pandalur, Gudalur and Kotagiri. The motorists would be made to wait at these points and sensitised to the dangers of reckless driving under the influence of alcohol.

The reception points will be set up in Charring Cross in Udhagamandalam, at the Railway Crossing in Coonoor, the Pandalur Bazaar and at Doddabetta Peak, among other places, officials said. A vigil would be maintained to ensure people did not drive down the dangerous Kalhatti Road after evening hours.

The Nilgiris district administration had already announced that all New Year’s Eve parties and festivities were banned at hotels, restaurants, homestays and resorts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners of these businesses have been warned of strict action if they failed to adhere to the directives.

Hotel owners said that due to the pandemic and the restrictions on celebrations, they expect a significant drop in visitors to the district in the first week of January, when compared with previous years.