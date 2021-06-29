Curbs on inter-State vehicle movement continue in Western T.N.

However, entry of vehicles through escape routes to evade check-posts poses a challenge

In spite of heightened vigil, the movement of vehicles across the inter-State borders continues to cause concern amid the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Western Tamil Nadu shares borders with Kerala in Coimbatore and Tiruppur, with Karnataka in Erode and Krishnagiri and Krishnagiri also shares borders with Andhra Pradesh.

For the industries and trade in Coimbatore, a large number of business transactions are with the neighbouring districts and Kerala.

Several MSMEs get job orders from Kerala and people from the State travel to Coimbatore to buy spares and components.

With the reopening of industries and trade here, a large number of people are expected to travel to Coimbatore regularly for business, said an MSME unit owner.

Apart from this, a number of employees and officials in banks and government organisations here commute every day to work from the neighbouring districts and Kerala.

There are many who travel to Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts every day from Palakkad. They have taken permission from the district administration and mostly use their personal vehicles, said a bank employee here.

A bank official added that though banks are permitted to function with 50 % strength, there are branches that have just the manager and a staff. Several of these officials or employees are commuting to work every day from Kerala or the neighbouring districts in Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore Rural Police said they were allowing vehicles from Kerala to enter Coimbatore through the 13 major and minor check posts in the Coimbatore Rural Police limits only after checking for e-registration. However, people travelling in car, two-wheeler and goods carriers were largely exempted from checking.

M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, said the police were following the instructions of the State government on permitting vehicles from Kerala.

He added that seizure of Indian Made Foreign Liquor from those entering Coimbatore from Kerala was a result of continuous vehicle checking.

A number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers had been intercepted so far for attempting to smuggle liquor in to Tamil Nadu from Kerala.

On Monday, the Transport Department detected three Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses entering Coimbatore via the K.G. Chavadi check-post. The buses were ferrying people from Palakkad who are working in government offices here. As inter-State public transport has not been allowed for the government employees yet, the buses were sent back.

Joint Transport Commissioner of Coimbatore Zone K. Umasakthi said no buses from Kerala entered Coimbatore district via K.G. Chavadi on Tuesday.

However, entry of vehicles through escape routes to evade check-posts poses a challenge. Mr. Umasakthi said the Pollachi RTO recently seized five trucks that entered Pollachi from Kerala, which were found transporting excess gravel than the permitted weight. Each truck carried excess loads ranging from 8,670 kg to 19,600 kg and the drivers did not possess necessary documents, he said. The trucks were released after they paid a fine of ₹ 3,55,900, the JTC said, warning that strict action would be initiated against such unauthorised vehicles entering through escape routes.

The e-pass system that regulates entry of people into the Nilgiris is still in force, despite easing of restrictions.

Officials from the district administration said many people who had residences in the Nilgiris were arriving at some of the important 17 border checkposts separating the Nilgiris from Kerala, Karnataka and Coimbatore and trying to enter the district. However, people were only being allowed if their e-passes are approved.

Strict vigil is maintained to prevent illegal smuggling of liquor into the district.

In Erode, hundreds of vehicles that enter the district every day from Karnataka through Talavadi, Germalam and Bargur are checked for e-registration.

In Salem, traffic through the check-post at Kolathur has been minimal even during pre-COVID-19 period as the stretch was primarily used by buses and goods vehicles. According to the police, traffic has been minimal through the check post and about 10 police personnel are deployed at the check post for vehicle checks.

In Krishnagiri, at the Zuzuvadi check post, vehicle movement stands monitored with the personnel scrutinising the e-passes besides preventing smuggling of liquor from Karnataka into Tamil Nadu.

