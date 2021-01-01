Curbs keep revellers at bay in Salem, Namakkal

Strict vigil: Visitors to Yercaud in Salem being turned away on Friday, as tourism spots in the hill station were closed as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

01 January 2021 23:36 IST

Policemen deployed at important junctions to check revelry

Strict restrictions were in place in Salem and Namakkal on the New Year’s Eve to prevent revelry.

In Salem city, Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar, Deputy Police Commissioners M.Chandrashekaran (Law and Order) and S. Senthil (Traffic and Crime) took part in patrolling at various important junctions.

At Five Roads junction, Mr. Senthil Kumar stopped revellers and briefed them on traffic violations and road safety. Policemen led by Assistant Police Commissioners were deployed at important junctions such as Hasthampatti, Kuranguchavadi, District Collectorate junction. Police sources said that over 700 police personnel were deployed across city to check revelry.

Significant crowd was noticed in temples on New Year day. Tourism spots in Yercaud have been closed till Saturday evening and visitors to the hill station without booking were turned away by the police. The Kurumbapatti Zoological Park was also closed on the day to prevent crowding, as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

In Salem rural limits, about 950 police personnel and 250 Home Guards personnel were deployed to control revelry. Police Superintendent S. Deepa Ganiger, ADSPs V. Anbu and M.Baskaran took part in patrolling. A total of 105 vehicle check posts were set up and 35 bike patrols were on the rounds on Thursday night.

In Namakkal, 11 important spots were identified and police personnel were deployed on bandobust duties. Superintendent of Police S.Sakthi Ganesan said in a release that about 300 persons were stopped for drunk driving. They were shown traffic awareness videos in tents set up for the purpose and New Year cakes were cut at these places.